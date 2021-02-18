What’s up with the cross on the lake in Tuckerton?

This week I finally got around to getting a photo and sharing my admiration for what I’m calling the “cross on the lake.” It’s the illuminated cross on the bank of Lake Pohatcong in Downtown Tuckerton, across from the historic Tuckerton Seaport.

I have seen this image for years as I head out to work in the early pre-dawn hours. I have often wondered what was the back story, so I put it out there to local residents here in Ocean County and as I expected, I had response.

It turns out the Disbrow family is responsible for building the cross and David Disbrow was kind enough to take time and share the story with us.

David wanted to explain that he "can’t emphasize enough that this is not about me and my wife."

"For us, it’s about what Jesus did on the cross and the hope that he brings to the world. That cross on the lake is a reminder. It’s a symbol of faith, hope and love. It’s about forgiveness and everlasting life. It’s about Jesus and the hope that he brings to a broken world," he said.

Disbrow went on to explain how the project came about.

“About 15 years ago, I was on a hunting trip in Virginia with my two sons and family friends. As we were heading back one night after hunting, we came around a turn and up on the top of a hill I saw a cross lit up off in the distance. It was absolutely beautiful. I was so moved. I thought to myself that I have a great spot for a cross like that for people to enjoy. So when I returned home I built one," he said.

“We used to turn it on Thanksgiving Day and turn it off after the new year and then light it again for Easter. Today it seems like more and more people are hurting. My wife and I have decided to keep it on year round so there is a constant reminder that hope and forgiveness are always available. I’m glad so many people enjoy it.”

We want to thank David & Jeri Disbrow and their family for sharing this symbol of hope and faith with us, especially during these tough times. Take a moment to enjoy the “cross on the lake.” I know I will.