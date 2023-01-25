Try to guess what is the 3rd most Instagramable city in NJ

Most of New Jersey is a collection of sprawling suburban towns and bedroom communities that cover a large portion of the central and northern parts of the state. We do have cities, but a good portion of the population is in suburbia; with some exceptions. When people do go to our cities, they love sharing their experience on Instagram.

One of the fastest-growing cities with a ton of new restaurants and shops is Jersey City. It's no wonder that it is the most Instagramable city in New Jersey. New research has revealed that Jersey City is the state’s most picturesque city with 2.5 million posts on Instagram, and Union City is second in the Top 10 according to recent findings by real estate site www.newjerseyrealestatenetwork.com.

Jersey City (Photo: Joey Pedras, Unsplash) Jersey City (Photo: Joey Pedras, Unsplash) loading...

The data collected showed the Top 10 most Instagrammable cities have amassed over 5 million posts, with hashtags dedicated to their locale. Jersey City has an outstanding 2,592,509 posts on the social media platform; measured against its 287,146 residents, there are nine posts per head in this city.

The third most popular hashtag city in New Jersey might surprise some people.

Trenton is in the third spot with 312,488 posts on Instagram, which equates to three pictures per person. Beautiful sights include the Lower Trenton Bridge at night, along with some mouth-watering and tempting shots from local eateries.

Also, don't forget the city of Trenton is the state capitol, which would account for a good portion of those posts. Plus, the city has some stunning parks and beautiful homes. Take a look....

Trenton (Photo: Dennis Malloy, Townsquare Media) Trenton (Photo: Dennis Malloy, Townsquare Media) loading...

These are homes in Cadwalader Heights.

(Photo: Dennis Malloy, Townsquare Media) Trenton (Photo: Dennis Malloy, Townsquare Media) loading...

When you drive along these streets, you'd think you're in Westfield or Haddonfield.

(Photo: Dennis Malloy, Townsquare Media) Trenton (Photo: Dennis Malloy, Townsquare Media) loading...

It's the kind of neighborhood you'd see in a travel or real estate brochure.

Trenton (Photo: Dennis Malloy, Townsquare Media) Trenton (Photo: Dennis Malloy, Townsquare Media) loading...

Mostly stone and brick homes with manicured lawns you wouldn't expect to see in Trenton.

Trenton (Photo: Dennis Malloy, Townsquare Media) Trenton (Photo: Dennis Malloy, Townsquare Media) loading...

Right across the street is Cadwalader Park.

Trenton (Photo: Dennis Malloy, Townsquare Media) Trenton (Photo: Dennis Malloy, Townsquare Media) loading...

Stately Ellarslie Mansion is the centerpiece of the park.

Trenton (Photo: Dennis Malloy, Townsquare Media) Trenton (Photo: Dennis Malloy, Townsquare Media) loading...

The mansion is home to the Trenton City Museum.

Trenton (Photo: Dennis Malloy, Townsquare Media) Trenton (Photo: Dennis Malloy, Townsquare Media) loading...

There is plenty of wildlife in this beautiful urban park.

Trenton (Photo: Dennis Malloy, Townsquare Media) Trenton (Photo: Dennis Malloy, Townsquare Media) loading...

It's directly across the street from one of the nicest neighborhoods in the state.

Trenton (Photo: Dennis Malloy, Townsquare Media) Trenton (Photo: Dennis Malloy, Townsquare Media) loading...

Just down the road on W. State Street you find even more spacious beautiful stately homes.

Trenton (Photo: Dennis Malloy, Townsquare Media) Trenton (Photo: Dennis Malloy, Townsquare Media) loading...

There is no shortage of beautiful old churches in the Berkey Heights and Parkside neighborhood.

Trenton (Photo: Dennis Malloy, Townsquare Media) Trenton (Photo: Dennis Malloy, Townsquare Media) loading...

You can find one or two houses for sale in the neighborhood if you're interested.

Trenton (Photo: Dennis Malloy, Townsquare Media) Trenton (Photo: Dennis Malloy, Townsquare Media) loading...

Of course, don't forget the iconic 'Trenton Makes' bridge.

Trenton Makes, The World Takes Photo by Josh Friedman loading...

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

How much does the average NJ home cost? Median prices by county Everything is costing more these days — and housing is certainly no exception in New Jersey.

Data for 2022 from January through August, compiled by New Jersey Realtors, shows that South Jersey has been seeing homes hit the market and sell in less than a month, on average.

Median prices for single-family homes have reached $500,000 and above in nine counties in North and Central Jersey.

All but two counties have seen houses go for more than the list price, on average, this year.