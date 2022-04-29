Try this simple Jersey Shore waffle and ice cream sandwich recipe

If you grew up going to the Jersey Shore, you know how satisfying a properly made ice cream sandwich is. I don’t know about you, but my version of the Jersey Shore ice cream sandwich was always a little different from your typical: Mine involved waffles.

The first time I ever tasted a waffle and ice cream sandwich was on the Point Pleasant Boardwalk when I was about 11 years old. I was hooked. When my kids were little, I turned them onto waffles with ice cream, and they would beg me to make them at home during the cold months when there was no boardwalk option.

As it gets warmer outside and eating ice cream outdoors becomes more socially acceptable, why not make some waffle and ice cream sandwiches to enjoy next time you’re craving a sweet treat? The instructions are easy, and once you make one, won’t be able to stop.

Now an ice cream sandwich cannot be made with just any waffle. For me, only a warm buttermilk waffle will do.

In order to make a buttermilk waffle, you will need:

1 cup of flour

1 tablespoon of white sugar

1 teaspoon of baking powder

½ teaspoon of baking soda

¼ teaspoon of salt

1 cup of buttermilk

2 ½ tablespoons of melted butter

1 egg

½ teaspoon of vanilla extract

Oh, and don’t think for a minute you’re going to accomplish this with some frozen toaster waffle. If you really want the Jersey shore experience, it Has to be a made-from-scratch waffle.

Combine the ingredients and place into a waffle griddle until ready.

Once your waffles are ready, allow them to cool for a minute, but you will still want them soft and warm for your sandwich.

Grab a scoop of your favorite ice cream, sandwich it between the waffles and get ready to taste the Jersey Shore from the comfort of your own home.

This may be an easy recipe but once you make it you’ll become addicted. If you also can’t wait for summer, this is a fun way to have a little taste of it. And don’t blame me if the kids start begging you to make it every night for dessert.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

