Trump’s New Jersey neighbor leaves him a message in the snow

BEDMINSTER — A woman used the weekend snow to stamp out a message about President Trump on a 40-acre farm next to the president's golf club.

Suki Kelly told NJ.com she stamped out "IMPOTUS," the nickname for Trump used by presidential advisor Kellyanne Conway’s husband George, an avowed critic of his wife's boss.

IMPOTUS stands for IMpeached President of The United States, a play on the presidential acronym POTUS.

This is the fifth message that Kelly has left to make her feelings known about Trump, the others being "Listen to the kids," "Resist," "Vote and Truth" and "SOS."

Trump has not been to his New Jersey golf club in several months, although he spent much of his time outside of the White House at the New Jersey property during the first years of his presidency.

https://twitter.com/gtconway3d/status/1207854653804883968

https://youtu.be/R2s8zAi83dQ