Trump win is big for America and the future of New Jersey (Opinion)

As the first results started coming in just past 7 p.m. on Tuesday night, I told friends gathered at our watch party in East Hanover that I believed Trump would win and it would be called on Election night. OK, it was after 5 a.m. when the slow-walking Associated Press finally called it for President Trump, but since it was before the show, I'm calling it an accurate prediction!

A few things to share as my takeaway from last night/early morning.

First of all, Congressman Jeff Van Drew did an outstanding job leading the way in his district and across the state. No one has led a statewide organization turning out the vote as successfully as Congressman Van Drew. It's a credit to the organization and the message.

This election also shows the strength of local races. Jodi and I spent a lot of time knocking on doors for board of ed, commissioner, council and mayoral candidates this year and many overcame attacks from their own party to win!

John Leggio beat the Monmouth machine in a stunning primary win and then went on to win big on Election Day.

The Colts Neck Kids First BOE team — despite attacks from the GOP backroom machine in Monmouth (and attacks on me for supporting them!) — won BIG on Election Day. It was a bittersweet win for my friend Phyllis Camera who was running to fill the unexpired term of her late husband who passed away while serving his community. She's strong and competent and her win speaks volumes for the dedication of average families and citizens across NJ.

Another primary win in Wyckoff in June where our friend Mae Bogdansky took on the backroom and won. Her race in the general election was uncontested but that didn't stop her from knowing on doors, meeting residents and helping turn out the vote for candidates on the ballot.

We won big in Clark with Mayor Sal winning along with his slate of council members. Again, common sense, not backroom politics, won the day.

It's time for New Jersey Republicans to reject the backroom vitriol that has GOP so-called leaders attacking their fellow Republicans instead of embracing new voters and expanding the base.

If the NJGOP spent a fraction of the energy and money they used to attack me and other outsiders, we could have won more seats that we did. It was great to see my friend Tom Kean re-elected, but the NJGOP had a HUGE opportunity for a pick up in the 9th district where my friend Bill Prempeh topped 46 percent to the Democrats' 50.

A race within 4 points in a solid blue district shows that the tide has turned in the Garden State. We need better leadership to recognize the change and open up the party to all newcomers. Winning through addition, not back-room infighting.

The good news is that President Trump will be returning to the White House and it's in part due to the battle that the grassroots and local candidates fought neighborhood to neighborhood in Jersey.

The great news is that many Democrats realize their party has become too woke and radical and they are looking for a new home. The other good news is that the Trump Republicans in New Jersey are perfectly positioned to represent middle and working-class voters of all races and backgrounds.

New Jersey went from BLUE to PURPLE and is poised to turn RED very soon.

