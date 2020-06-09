In one of the sickest things I’ve seen lately a peaceful protest march in Franklinville Monday turned ugly when along the route several Trump supporters set up a counter protest, screamed at protesters and re-enacted the killing of George Floyd.

Chrissy Sampson’s Facebook post shows a still photo and a video of the Trump encampment on the side of the road as peaceful protesters asking for an end to police brutality passed by. Their setup included an American flag and a Trump banner on a pickup truck, an All Lives Matter sign, and a white man face down playing dead while another white man knelt on his neck and screamed at protesters.

The video contains graphic language and depictions of violence.

What’s the purpose here other to say there’s no problem in America? Kill all the George Floyds you want while we ignorantly look the other way? God forbid black people want to stop living in fear of the occasional rogue officers who good officers don’t speak up about.

The vast majority of police officers are good. Yet there remains a problem in this country and part of the problem could be found on the side of this road in Franklinville Monday afternoon.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.