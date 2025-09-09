At Sunday’s U.S. Open men’s final to watch Carlos Alcaraz defeat Jannik Sinner, many famous people were in attendance.

President Donald Trump was there in the Rolex suite with folks like Jared Kushner, White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt, and Attorney General Pam Bondi.

When Trump was shown on a jumbotron, he received both boos and cheers, according to The Daily Mail.

Trump had detractors there among the celebrities, including “Highly Overrated Bruce Springsteen,” as the president called him after Bruce spoke out against him at concerts.

Anti-Trumpers Spike Lee and Stephen Colbert were also among the famous.

Bruce Springsteen Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images loading...

Springsteen seemed more interested in famous people not named Trump.

Courteney Cox of “Friends” fame was there and stopped to greet and reunite with the rocker who put her in his “Dancing In The Dark” video in 1984.

For those who don’t recall, Cox was the short-haired brunette who came out of the crowd and danced with The Boss on stage in that video. The dancing was bad, but the memories are good. Then, an unknown actress, Courteney, was 20 years old at the time. Bruce was 34. They still look great, just grown up.

Courteney Cox wasn’t the only famous celebrity to connect with Bruce at the U.S. Open. Sting exchanged greetings as well.

Back to the '80s dancing duo, in Courteney Cox news, she’s apparently going to be appearing in “Scream 7,” which is expected next year and currently in production.

As for Springsteen, he just celebrated the 50th anniversary of “Born to Run” at the Bruce Springsteen Archives & Center for American Music at Monmouth University in West Long Branch.