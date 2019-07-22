Trump crashes MAGA-themed wedding in Bedminster

BEDMINSTER — President Donald Trump did one of his favorite things over the weekend while at his golf club — crash a wedding.

P.J. Mongelli and Nicole Perosi of Staten Island hosted a "Make America Great Again"-themed wedding at Trump's golf club on Friday night, complete with American flags and bricks of chocolate with "Trump" on the gold wrapper, according to Fox News.

Video posted by guest "snd321" on Instagram showed Trump waving to the crowd during the wedding's cocktail hours to cheers as he called the bride and groom to join him. Cheers of "USA! USA!" broke out as the happy couple joined him.

Mongelli told Fox News the couple invited the president but never got a reply.

In another video, the couple and members of their families are seen meeting with Trump. Perosi gives the president a hug as Trump admires Mongelli's shoulders and said, "no one's gonna mess with him."

"We love you so much, Mr. President," an unidentified male voice says.

"We're all supporters here," an unidentified female voice says.

Mongelli told Fox News he and Perosi got engaged at the club in November 2017.

Trump crashed the wedding of of Gerald Papa and Jenna Buchholtz in Bedminster in July 2018.

In June 2017, Trump made an appearance at the wedding of Kristen Piatkowski and Tucker Gladhill to chants of "USA" as he handed out "Make America Great Again" caps and posed for pictures.



