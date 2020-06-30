Trump and Biden campaign song suggestions from listeners

Continuing a long not-so-proud tradition of presidential candidates being rebuffed by rockers when they tried to use their songs on the campaign trail, Donald Trump has run up against a lot of opposition.

This goes back to 1984 when Ronald Reagan used Bruce Springsteen’s "Born In The USA" and there was blowback from the Boss. That same year John Mellencamp said no to Reagan’s people when they called asking about using "Pink Houses." Years later, he denied the same song to John McCain.

Lesser known cases were when Sarah Palin tried using "Who Says You Can’t Go Home" and was rejected by Jon Bon Jovi and when Rand Paul wanted to use Rush’s "The Spirit Of Radio" and "Tom Sawyer" and received a big fat cease-and-desist.

Now it’s Trump’s turn who has been turned down by The Rolling Stones, Tom Petty, Pharrell, Rihanna and many others.

What’s a POTUS to do? Frankly, what’s Joe Biden going to do for music if he ever actually comes out of his basement and hits a campaign trail?

So we put our listeners to the task of coming up with songs for either, and they were told they could be serious and complimentary or sarcastic and insulting. Here’s some of what was called in separated by candidate. I’ll let you decide if they meant it in a complimentary way or not.

Biden

"Can’t Find My Way Home" by Blind Faith

"Smells Like Teen Spirit" by Nirvana

"Lonesome Loser" by Little River Band

"I Forgot To Remember To Forget" by Johnny Cash

"I Keep Forgetting" by Michael McDonald

"Highway To Hell" by AC/DC

"Money For Nothin’" by Dire Straits

"If I Only Had A Brain "by Judy Garland/Ray Bolger

"Brain Damage" by Pink Floyd

Trump

"Won’t Get Fooled Again" by The Who

"Another Brick In The Wall" by Pink Floyd

"American Idiot" by Green Day

"If I Can Dream" by Elvis

"Lies Lies Lies" by The Thompson Twins

"You May Be Right" by Billy Joel

"Loser" by Beck

"You’re So Vain" by Carly Simon

"Nobody Does It Better" also Carly Simon

