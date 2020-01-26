Troopers slow Parkway traffic to catch wayward dog on road

IRVINGTON — A stray pitbull on the Garden State Parkway slowed traffic as a State Police trooper tried to get him off the highway Saturday night.

The trooper was able to wrangle the dog as it ran around the southbound lanes near exit 144 south of Route 280 around 6 p.m., State Police spokesman Sgt. Lawrence Peele said.

The dog was not injured, but had no identification tags and was taken to an animal control officer, according to Peele.

Peele said it's not known how the dog got on the Parkway, while adding that it does occasionally happen in that area.

A multi-mile delay developed as troopers slowed the traffic.

