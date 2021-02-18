Trooper accused of DWI and hitting Hoboken cop car, reports say

HOBOKEN — An off-duty State Police trooper has been charged with DWI, after being pulled over and striking a police cruiser with his personal vehicle, according to reports.

City police said that a white Chevy was driving the wrong way on First Street, before 2 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 13, as reported by Patch.

As an officer tried to pull the vehicle over, it turned right onto a street and hit a snow pile, then backed up and struck the police cruiser, according to the same report.

The driver was identified as 28-year-old Roy Sanchez, from Secaucus. After a field sobriety test, Sanchez was arrested for driving while intoxicated, as reported by NJ.com.

Sanchez had a blood alcohol level at twice over the legal limit, based on breathalyzer results, Daily Voice reported.

He was charged with driving while intoxicated, reckless driving and possession of an open container of alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle passenger compartment, according to various reports.

Sanchez was in the spotlight in 2018 for saving a man’s life after an accidental gunshot wound. The trooper helped stem bleeding from the man’s leg by making a tourniquet from a “computer cable and a decorative arrow,” according to State Police at the time.

At the time, Sanchez was based out of the State Police Hope Station.