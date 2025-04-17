The ‘Best of the Best’ tribute bands will rock Seaside Heights on Thursday nights

Seaside Heights will celebrate its 10th year of free summer tribute concerts on the beach on Thursday nights this summer with the best-of-the-best tribute bands performing.

The tribute band schedule is packed with extraordinary talent, and I have the honor of hosting these shows.

I have been doing the series for a couple of years and was impressed by the talent that performs on the big outdoor summer stage in Seaside Heights. You will, too. Close your eyes and you will hear your favorite music performed by excellent musicians. Trust me, this is a concert series that you will not want to miss.

It is a wonderful way to spend a Thursday night this summer and you cannot beat the cost: It is free!

Bring your beach chairs, your friends and your family, the tribute concerts start at 7:30 p.m.

Seaside Heights has made strides in trying to provide more family entertainment. They have boardwalk concerts, stage shows, fireworks, children’s concerts and one of the most enjoyable boardwalks in New Jersey.

Here is your best of the best lineup for the 2025 free concert series in Seaside Heights.

July 10 — U2 tribute band Unforgettable Fire

July 17 — Billy Joel tribute band Captain Jack

July 24 — AC/DC tribute band Dirty Deeds

July 31 — Grateful Dead “Happy Birthday Jerry” tribute band Splintered Sunlight

Aug. 7 — Allman Brothers Experience by Soulshine

Aug. 14 — Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers tribute band The Breakers

The big summer stage at Seaside Heights will be jammed with outstanding music from your favorite artists. I look forward to seeing you on the beach this summer at my summer home, Seaside Heights.