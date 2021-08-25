Trenton, NJ woman charged with impersonating FBI agent

TRENTON — A city resident charged with impersonating an FBI agent during two different encounters with local police in April made her initial court appearance Wednesday, Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig announced.

Nealeigh Glasper, 29, could spend three years in prison and face a fine of up to $250,000 if convicted of impersonating an officer of an agency of the United States.

Glasper appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Lois H. Goodman and was released on $25,000 "unsecured bond," officials said.

According to court statements and documents filed in the case, Glasper was in a vehicle that was stopped by officers on Apr. 13 because it had heavily tinted windows. Upon lowering the vehicles, Glasper immediately and repeatedly told officers on the scene that she was an FBI special agent, and said specifically that she worked "cybersecurity in the Philly office."

After the driver was issued a ticket and the motor vehicle stop concluded, Glasper got officers back to the scene because the driver could not find his license, records show. During that follow-up encounter, Glasper advised the officers that she would call her "superior" about the misplaced license. Officers said Glasper was wearing an empty gun holster on her right hip.

"Glasper is not, and never has been, an FBI special agent," the U.S. Attorney's Office noted in a press release.

