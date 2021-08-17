Fake cop pulling over women in NJ, tried to force one out of car

State Police are looking for a man who pulled over women in two Monmouth County towns and claimed to be a cop.

The man stopped a woman in Brick the afternoon of August 1 while driving a black Ford Crown Victoria with a blue dome light.

He identified himself as a police officer but the woman became suspicious after a short conversation and asked for ID. He did not produce the ID and ordered the woman to get out of her car.

She refused and as the man tried to force her out, she left and reported the incident.

Police later learned a similar incident with a woman being stopped in Wall on August 3.

The man is described as a white male, 40-50 years old, with long red hair pulled back in a pony tail, a red scruffy beard, and tattoos on both arms and the back of his hands.

He was last seen wearing black BDU or camouflage pants, a light blue short-sleeved bloused shirt with the word “police” on the front and non-descriptive patches on the arms that also said “police” but no specific department.

He was also wearing a duty belt and a holster with what appeared to be black handgun.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call Wall Township Police at 732-449-4500 ext. 1192 or Brick Township Police at 732-262-1100.

