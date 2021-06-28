TRENTON — A city resident who co-owns a local taxi company allegedly offered a cash bribe to an undercover police detective to head off potential enforcement actions against her business.

Maria Puma, 53, of Primo Taxi was arrested Wednesday and charged with two counts of bribery, according to a release from the Trenton Police Department.

In May, the TPD Violent Crimes Rapid Response Unit launched an investigation involving taxicab inspections, due to rider complaints. During that time, police said, Puma allegedly contacted detectives and offered $200 per week for the purposes of stopping any discipline taken against her company, and redirecting the investigation toward her competitors.

On Wednesday, June 23, Puma met undercover detectives at a predetermined location, in a Primo Taxi cab, where she made an offer of $200 in cash.

Maria Puma (Photo courtesy of Trenton Police Department)

Puma was then placed under arrest, and police seized the money as well as her vehicle.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact TPD at (609) 989-3784. Tips will be kept anonymous.

Patrick Lavery is New Jersey 101.5's afternoon news anchor. Follow him on Twitter @plavery1015 or email patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com.

