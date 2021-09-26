Trenton, NJ shooting kills 15-year-old girl, wounds 2 other teens

TRENTON — A triple shooting on a city street Saturday has left a 15-year-old girl dead and two other teens hurt, one critically, according to authorities.

Shemiah Davis was shot and killed along Bellevue Avenue before 7 p.m., the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office announced.

A 19-year old woman, whose name was not disclosed, was shot multiple times and remained hospitalized in critical condition, while a 17-year-old male also suffered a gunshot wound to the leg, law enforcement said.

No arrests had been made as of early Sunday afternoon, stemming from the deadly violence.

Just over two months ago, a 16-year-old lifeguard was shot and killed on a Trenton street.

Dione Ellis was gunned down on the block of Prospect Street and Stuyvesant Avenue the weekend of July Fourth, in a shooting that left a second 16-year-old wounded.

A 30-year-old Trenton man was arrested and charged with murder days after Ellis' shooting, as reported by NJ.com.

Keith Jordan was the accused driver in that case, according to the same report.

