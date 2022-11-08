Trendy NJ store picks its hot holiday gifts
Showcase, the trendy retailer with six stores in New Jersey that are already open or are opening soon has put out its list of trendy holiday gifts. Believe it or not, all the items on the list are available at Showcase!
The items are from various categories like toys, beauty products, novelty candy and food, and home goods.
Here’s the list:
Weighted Plushies - Loveable & Collectible (6 styles)
Freeze Dried Candy (13 assorted flavors)
Fidget Advent Calendar
Reborn Lifelike Baby Dolls
Prime Hydration - The hottest selling drink on the market! (6 flavors)
Cartoon Cow Plush Slippers
FIFA World Cup 2022 Tabletop Foosball
Sweet Petzzz - Realistic Dog & Cat Plush Dolls (4 styles)
Stretchrilla - The Super Stretchy Gorilla
Festive Nights LED - Glowing Holiday Decor
Pokémon GO: Trading Card Game-Japanese GO Booster (6PK)
Van Holten's-Jumbo Pouched Pickles (Multiple Flavors)
Squishmallows Christmas Squad 2022
Pulsationz Dream LED Sound Responsive String Lights (Multiple Sizes)
Candy Claw Machine
Fitpulse Original Impact Massage Gun
The Crème Shop X Hello Kitty
Toxic Waste Humungous Slime Licker Lip Balms (Assorted Flavors)
Dope Slimes (Assorted Scents)
HedgiLight- Hedgehog Tapping Popper Lamp
