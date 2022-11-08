Trendy NJ store picks its hot holiday gifts

Trendy NJ store picks its hot holiday gifts

Showcase

Showcase, the trendy retailer with six stores in New Jersey that are already open or are opening soon has put out its list of trendy holiday gifts. Believe it or not, all the items on the list are available at Showcase!

The items are from various categories like toys, beauty products, novelty candy and food, and home goods.

Here’s the list:

Showcase
loading...

Weighted Plushies - Loveable & Collectible (6 styles)

Showcase
loading...

Freeze Dried Candy (13 assorted flavors)

Showcase
loading...

Fidget Advent Calendar

Showcase
loading...

Reborn Lifelike Baby Dolls

Showcase
loading...

Prime Hydration  - The hottest selling drink on the market! (6 flavors)

Showcase
loading...

Cartoon Cow Plush Slippers 

Showcase
loading...

FIFA World Cup 2022 Tabletop Foosball

Showcase
loading...

Sweet Petzzz  - Realistic Dog & Cat Plush Dolls (4 styles)

Showcase
loading...

Stretchrilla The Super Stretchy Gorilla

Showcase
loading...

Festive Nights LED Glowing Holiday Decor

Showcase
loading...

Pokémon GO: Trading Card Game-Japanese GO Booster (6PK)

Showcase
loading...

Van Holten's-Jumbo Pouched Pickles (Multiple Flavors)

Showcase
loading...

Squishmallows Christmas Squad 2022

Showcase
loading...

Pulsationz Dream LED Sound Responsive String Lights (Multiple Sizes)

Showcase
loading...

Candy Claw Machine

Showcase
loading...

Fitpulse Original Impact Massage Gun

Showcase
loading...

The Crème Shop X Hello Kitty

Showcase
loading...

Toxic Waste Humungous Slime Licker Lip Balms (Assorted Flavors)

Showcase
loading...

Dope Slimes (Assorted Scents)

Showcase
loading...

HedgiLightHedgehog Tapping Popper Lamp 

