Trendy NJ store picks its hot holiday gifts

Showcase, the trendy retailer with six stores in New Jersey that are already open or are opening soon has put out its list of trendy holiday gifts. Believe it or not, all the items on the list are available at Showcase!

The items are from various categories like toys, beauty products, novelty candy and food, and home goods.

Here’s the list:

Showcase Showcase loading...

Showcase Showcase loading...

Showcase Showcase loading...

Showcase Showcase loading...

Showcase Showcase loading...

Prime Hydration - The hottest selling drink on the market! (6 flavors)

Showcase Showcase loading...

Showcase Showcase loading...

Showcase Showcase loading...

Sweet Petzzz - Realistic Dog & Cat Plush Dolls (4 styles)

Showcase Showcase loading...

Stretchrilla - The Super Stretchy Gorilla

Showcase Showcase loading...

Showcase Showcase loading...

Showcase Showcase loading...

Showcase Showcase loading...

Showcase Showcase loading...

Showcase Showcase loading...

Showcase Showcase loading...

Showcase Showcase loading...

Showcase Showcase loading...

Showcase Showcase loading...

Showcase Showcase loading...

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

25 costliest hurricanes of all time Although the full extent of damage caused by Hurricane Ian in the Southwest is still being realized, Ian is already being called one of the costliest storms to ever hit the U.S. Stacker took a look at NOAA data to extrapolate the costliest U.S. hurricanes of all time.

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) . The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.