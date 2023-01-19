Trendy NJ retailer reveals what’s hot for Valentine’s Day

Showcase, the retailer known for having the “hottest trends” has released their list of what’s trendy for Valentine’s Day. You can find the items in one of their six New Jersey stores or at their online store.

Just some of the items they say are hot include:

BROWN TEDDY BEAR WEIGHTED PLUSH ($44.99)

Adorable, loveable and cuddly, discover how calming it is to rest your new plush friend on your chest while you lie in bed. There are many different styles to choose from. #WeightedStuffedAnimal #WeightedPlush have racked up millions views on social media.

SQUISHMALLOWS PLUSH TOYS | 8" HERSHEY VALENTINES SQUAD ($24.99)

Get in on the cuddly craze that's sweeping the country! Squishmallows plush toys are the hottest characters around, whether you're a collector or just need a soft friend to hug and to hold. With four squishy characters to choose from, you'll be sleeping better and feeling more relaxed and calm in no time!

FREEZYUMS! VALENTINE'S DAY HEART-SHAPED FREEZE-DRIED MARSHMALLOWS (50g) ($16.99)

Freeze-Dried Sweets are all the rage! These FreezYums! freeze-dried strawberry flavored marshmallow candies are bursting with fruity flavor. A light, crunchy and yummy sweet that melts in your mouth with no sticky mess!

HIDDEN GEMS FRENCH FRIES & GRAVY/MACARONI & CHEESE NOVELTY CANDLES ($29.99)

Melt away tension and stress at home or anywhere you go with these fun novelty food candles! Each Hidden Gems candle uses a premium, high-quality soy wax blend with a delicious scent infused within! AND: inside of each Hidden Gems candle includes a dazzling ring at the bottom, valued up to $8700! The perfect cheesy gift for Valentine's Day.

FRANKLIN SPORTS: PICKLEBALL | ACTIVATOR WOOD PADDLE & BALL SET | 2 PLAYER ($44.99)

Forget about dinner and a movie, how about an active game of Pickleball? The Franklin Sports activator paddle set is the perfect combination of playability and functionality for all levels of play. Comes with 2 Paddles and 2 Pickleballs.

NATRAHEAL: GEMSTONE BATH BOMB SET | 4PK ($21.99)

Elevate your bath experience with our crystal bath bombs, perfect for all ages. A perfect Valentine’s Day gift for bath lovers who want to enjoy an at-home spa day. As the bombs fizz away in your tub, they will reveal their precious gemstone. These Gemstone Bath Bombs are infused with essential oils and dried botanicals.

For the friskier couples, Showcase also has several “adult” toys on sale for Valentine’s Day, but you’re going to have to find them yourselves.

