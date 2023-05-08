Trendy burger bar opening a second NJ spot

There are burger joints. Then there are burger restaurants that treat what’s in the bun the way a world-renowned chef treats filet mignon.

That’s what you get at Left Bank Burger Bar in Jersey City. It’s been a huge thing for 10 years at 194 Newark Ave. in Chilltown. Locals can’t get enough.

A review by a Jake B. on Food Network:

Awesome place, service and absolutely amazing burger!! The fries were on point and the fried pickles were insane!! Must go if you love burgers!!

It’s known for a hip menu of specialty burgers with the best names. Like M.A.C. Daddy. Hangover Cure (Which consists of a beef patty plus a maple sausage patty, cheddar cheese, fried hash browns, runny egg and spicy mayo, and does seem to embody the Jersey diner fare at 4 a.m. after a night of drinking).

A nod to Wu-Tang Clan with their very popular Ghostface Killer burger. Told you they were hip. They even have The Club Chick (a chicken sandwich).

Throw in veggie burgers, turkey burgers, salads, wings and even specialty fries named Jersey Devil and you begin to see this might be Jersey City’s best kept secret.

Well, there’s a second location opening. From Left Bank’s Instagram.

Sometime this summer, at 196 Pine Street in the Bergen-Lafayette neighborhood of Jersey City, will be Left Bank - Lafayette. An exact date has not been announced.

The original Left Bank location is closer to the historic downtown and the new location closer to Liberty Science Center. Still, it’s only a mile and a half apart. I say stop being stingy with artsy burgers and maybe think about, oh I don’t know, downtown Flemington?

I know a guy who’d like to try them. I’ll even get it to go so I won’t mess up the vibe at the cool kids’ table.

