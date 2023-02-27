If you've looked up at the trees lately you may have noticed something a little strange. Buds on the trees in mid and late February.

We've had a mild winter and the bushes and trees are hoping it stays that way. So do the many farmers who grow peaches, apples and grapes in New Jersey.

We've noticed some trees in full bloom with flowers already. Some local vineyards are keeping a close eye on their vines and the weather forecasts.

Some of the more delicate varietals can be lost by a hard frost after the vines have fully bloomed.

That picture is of a redbud tree already in bloom at least three weeks ahead of schedule this year in Camden County. It's happening throughout the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions where we are here in New Jersey.

We've reached out to vineyard managers and owners, and some are very concerned and keeping a close eye on the forecasts. Of course, any deviation in the weather and the climate alarmists point to man-made climate change as the reason.

They can't help it. It's their religion. Speaking of which, we can pray for the farmers in our area that the weather stays mild and enjoy the early bloom while it lasts.

