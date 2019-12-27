Tree-removal crane falls onto house in Hamilton

HAMILTON (Mercer) — A 63,000-pound crane fell onto a home on Friday.

Police and firefighters responded to Miry Brook Road after the tri-axle crane partially overturned onto a house. Workers had been using the crane to take down a tree in the home's backyard.

Public Service Electric & Gas and township building and electrical inspectors also were dispatched to the accident scene.

Police did not receive any reports of injuries.

The extent of the damage to the home was not immediately clear Friday afternoon.

A crane fell onto a house in Hamilton, Mercer County, on Dec. 27, 2019. (Photo by Dennis Symons)

Enter your number to get the NJ 101.5 app

A crane fell onto a house in Hamilton, Mercer County, on Dec. 27, 2019. (Photo by Dennis Symons)

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com.