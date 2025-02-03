Traveling soon? This sparks the most fights among NJ couples

Traveling can be a nightmare, especially air travel. There’s a reason people are drinking at the airport bar at all hours of the day: everyone’s just trying to get through the whole stressful process.

So it’s no wonder that a recent study from the Newark Airport Parking team at Airport Parking Reservations showed that a significant portion of couples traveling end up fighting at the airport for various reasons.

The survey, which asked travelers about the most likely causes of conflict at the airport when traveling with a significant other, found how even the smallest travel hiccups can cause tension.

We in the Garden State are certainly not immune to getting angry while traveling. Think about it, the “Jersey salute” isn’t just for road warriors. It works just as well in the TSA line.

What is most likely to cause an argument at the airport?

Airport Parking Reservations determined the top five reasons that we might give our partner the stink eye. Starting with number five….

5️⃣ Lack of sleep

This is pretty much an evergreen reason for getting angry, but the added stress of having to be at a certain place at a certain time with the bright lights of the airport surrounding you… it’s a recipe for disaster.

4️⃣ Boarding passes lost

Sure, no one does this on purpose, but when it happens, you want to blame your significant other for the rest of time.

You don’t want to be near the couple who is frantically searching their bags for the fifth time searching for the passes that they know aren’t going to suddenly be in there.

3️⃣ Delays and cancellations

It’s a shame that this leads to fights because it’s entirely out of the couple’s power, but the tension can’t help but build when you keep watching your E.T.D. get further and further from the original time.

2️⃣ Lost or delayed baggage

Again, when it’s the fault of the airline, it’s out of the travelers’ control, but you will watch someone go from tired to furious in a matter of seconds. It’s even worse when one of the partners did receive their luggage.

No one talks about it but there’s absolutely hidden resentment from the one who has to figure out what they’re wearing until the baggage is found.

1️⃣ Being late to the airport

Now this one, for the most part, is in our control. Traveling with a ‘late’ person when you’re an ‘on time’ person makes you feel insane.

“Why do we have to get to the airport so early???”

Because I said so and that’s how air travel works. Welcome to 2001. I’ll be in the airport bar if you need me.

To avoid friction with your traveling partner, be sure you remember these items…

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

