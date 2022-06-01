Travel site lists 150 best things to do in the U.S. — 2 are in NJ

As if we didn’t already know, New Jersey is one of the best places to be this summer. Travel source Travel Lemming would tend to agree.

New Jersey was mentioned in 2 out of 150 things to do in the U.S. this summer, and by no surprise, they are some NJ favorites.

The first attraction is the already legendary Smorgasburg, which you must already know has opened in Jersey City. Smorgasburg is a weekly food market that showcases some of Jersey's best restaurants.

If you love trying new foods and also meeting new people this is a great place to check out on a weekend. You can try cuisines from all over the world and also indulge in some New Jersey favorites.

The second thing named best thing to do is check out Asbury Park.

Photo by Benjamin Basch on Unsplash

Once a well-kept secret, Asbury Park is one of Jersey’s most beautiful beaches. It boasts wide boardwalk lines with amazing restaurants and shops, so this does not come as a surprise.

The renaissance of Asbury Park has truly come to fruition and many of you will be heading there this summer. If you are, you will definitely want to see if there are any live concerts to attend or check out one of the many breweries, some of the cool shops and some of the best dining on the Jersey Shore.

While these two Jersey activities are some of locals favorites, there are a handful more that will keep you occupied and on your toes this summer.

It’s always a good idea to check out the local newspaper for anything new and exciting coming up and, of course, on the D&J show and here on NJ101.5.

We’ll always update you here with the things you can’t miss. Here’s to a healthy (and normal) summer in New Jersey!

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

