Travel site lists 150 best things to do in the U.S. — 2 are in NJ

Photo by anja. on Unsplash

As if we didn’t already know, New Jersey is one of the best places to be this summer. Travel source Travel Lemming would tend to agree.

New Jersey was mentioned in 2 out of 150 things to do in the U.S. this summer, and by no surprise, they are some NJ favorites.

The first attraction is the already legendary Smorgasburg, which you must already know has opened in Jersey City. Smorgasburg is a weekly food market that showcases some of Jersey's best restaurants.

If you love trying new foods and also meeting new people this is a great place to check out on a weekend. You can try cuisines from all over the world and also indulge in some New Jersey favorites.

The second thing named best thing to do is check out Asbury Park.

Photo by Benjamin Basch on Unsplash
Once a well-kept secret, Asbury Park is one of Jersey’s most beautiful beaches. It boasts wide boardwalk lines with amazing restaurants and shops, so this does not come as a surprise.

The renaissance of Asbury Park has truly come to fruition and many of you will be heading there this summer. If you are, you will definitely want to see if there are any live concerts to attend or check out one of the many breweries, some of the cool shops and some of the best dining on the Jersey Shore.

While these two Jersey activities are some of locals favorites, there are a handful more that will keep you occupied and on your toes this summer.

It’s always a good idea to check out the local newspaper for anything new and exciting coming up and, of course, on the D&J show and here on NJ101.5.

We’ll always update you here with the things you can’t miss. Here’s to a healthy (and normal) summer in New Jersey!

These are the best hiking spots in New Jersey

A trip to New Jersey doesn't have to be all about the beach. Our state has some incredible trails, waterfalls, and lakes to enjoy.

From the Pine Barrens to the Appalachian Trail to the hidden gems of New Jersey, you have plenty of options for a great hike. Hiking is such a great way to spend time outdoors and enjoy nature, plus it's a great workout.

Before you go out on the trails and explore some of our listeners' suggestions, I have some tips on hiking etiquette from the American Hiking Society.

If you are going downhill and run into an uphill hiker, step to the side and give the uphill hiker space. A hiker going uphill has the right of way unless they stop to catch their breath.

Always stay on the trail, you may see side paths, unless they are marked as an official trail, steer clear of them. By going off-trail you may cause damage to the ecosystems around the trail, the plants, and wildlife that live there.

You also do not want to disturb the wildlife you encounter, just keep your distance from the wildlife and continue hiking.

Bicyclists should yield to hikers and horses. Hikers should also yield to horses, but I’m not sure how many horses you will encounter on the trails in New Jersey.
If you are thinking of bringing your dog on your hike, they should be leashed, and make sure to clean up all pet waste.

Lastly, be mindful of the weather, if the trail is too muddy, it's probably best to save your hike for another day.

I asked our listeners for their suggestions of the best hiking spots in New Jersey, check out their suggestions:
