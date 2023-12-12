Tranquil, dry, cool weather for NJ for the rest of the week

The Bottom Line

High pressure is a broad area of sinking air, gently rotating clockwise in the atmosphere. It is a protective dome that keeps our weather clear and fair, keeps winds light, and keeps conditions dry. That is exactly what is in play for the rest of the week. And it is a cool air mass too, so afternoon highs will be stuck just below normal for the next three days.

Sunshine dominates the forecast. And temperatures will moderate at the end of the week.

Our next storm system of any significance will not come along until the end of next weekend, late Sunday into Monday. This could be another "big" rainmaker and wind machine, so it's worth watching for sure.

Tuesday

You're waking up to a December chill in the air, as temperatures have dropped into the 20s and 30s overnight. Most of the state is frozen — and we have seen a few reports of icy puddles causing slick spots, so watch your step.

The best weather news I can give you for Tuesday is that wind speeds will be considerably lighter than they were on Monday. So the cold will be less biting.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and completely dry, from start to finish. High temperatures will reach about 40 to 45 degrees. Slightly below normal for this time of year. But overall, I think it is fair to call it a "pleasant" mid-December day.

Tuesday night will be seasonably chilly too. Under clear skies, temperatures will drop to around the freezing mark, in the lower 30s.

Wednesday

A weak cold front will push across the Garden State on Wednesday. But its impacts will be very subtle.

Sunshine should still win out, although you will likely see a few extra clouds throughout the day. I also can't rule out some flurries or sprinkles, especially to the north.

High temperatures on Wednesday will be very similar to those on Tuesday. 40 to 45 degrees.

Thursday

Thursday looks like the coldest day of the week, with widespread 20s in the morning and then only lower 40s in the afternoon.

Even so, it will look nice as golden sunshine and completely dry weather return.

Friday

As air masses shift, temperatures will moderate a bit on Friday. Highs should bump to around 50 degrees, a few above that normal benchmark.

Once again, I see a bright, sunny, dry day with very light winds. Good stuff.

The Extended Forecast

Things will get more interesting and more active by the end of the weekend, with the potential for another "big" storm system.

Clouds will noticeably increase on Saturday, but the forecast stays bone-dry. Highs should push into the lower 50s.

Most of Sunday looks OK this time around. Rain comes into view late Sunday into Monday, as a coastal storm system rises from the south.

How much rain? Will it downpour? What about wind? Good questions — varying forecast models show very different solutions for early next week. (The Euro model in particular puts a 967mb low — a hurricane-strength storm — directly on top of New Jersey on Monday. Yikes, I really hope that does not verify.)

That storm system is technically six days out at this point. So close enough to warrant watching. But it will still be a few days before details fall in line. As always, we'll give you the daily play-by-play so you know what to expect. (I fully acknowledge that next week is a very busy time period for most, since it is the week before Christmas.) Stay tuned.

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.