Tragic head-on crash kills 1 in Freehold Township

Jackson Mills Road at Geisler Road in Freehold Township (Canva/Google Street View)

🚨2 vehicles crashed head-on Monday night in Freehold Township

🚨A third vehicle was sideswiped after the initial impact

🚨All three drivers were hospitalized

 

FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP — One person is dead in a head on crash involving three vehicles late Monday night.

Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago said a 2017 Infiniti Q50 traveling north on Jackson Mills Road collided with a southbound 2017 Ford Transit around 10:30 p.m.

A 2017 Subaru Legacy driving south sideswiped the van's passenger side before stopping on the shoulder.

The 20-year-old man driving the Infiniti was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to Santiago. The 40-year-old driver of the van and 21-year-old man driving the Subaru were hospitalized with injuries described as "moderate."

Map shows Jackson Mills Road at Geisler Road in Freehold Township (Canva)
Identities not disclosed

The identities of all three drivers were not disclosed.

It was the 52nd fatal crash in Monmouth County and the fourth in Freehold Township in 2024, according to State Police records.

