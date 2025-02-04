4 dogs perish in South Jersey backyard shed fire

🔥 Four dogs die in a backyard fire in Egg Harbor Township

🔥 Two dogs were rescued

🔥 The fire broke out in a shed where the dogs were housed

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Four dogs were killed in a backyard shed fire in the Atlantic County township over the weekend, police confirmed.

On Saturday, February 1, members of the Egg Harbor Township Police Department responded to reports of a fire at a house at 4093 Tremont Ave.

But it was not the house that was on fire.

When officers and Egg Harbor Township firefighters from Bargaintown and Cardiff arrived, they found a backyard shed that housed six dogs fully engulfed in flames.

The homeowner, who had recently returned to the residence, told police they were unaware of any issues with the shed until the fire department arrived.

Police said the homeowner's six dogs were housed in the shed, which was set up and equipped to be a shelter. There was heat, water, and food available for all the dogs.

Two dogs were rescued from the fiery shed, but unfortunately, four canines perished in the flames.

No information has been released about the dogs, including their breed or age.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

