NJ semi-pro football player, 28, dies in PA crash

🏈 Zachary Bautz went off a Pennsylvania highway and into a bridge abutment

🏈 He was a player with the New Jersey Eagles semi-pro football team

🏈 The team will retire his uniform number 42

A New Jersey semi-professional football player was killed in a crash in Pennsylvania on Monday morning.

Derry, Pennsylvania Township police said Zachary Bautz, 28, of Maple Shade, New Jersey, died when his box truck veered off Route 322 near Hummelstown around 6:15 a.m. The truck hit a roadside message board and a concrete barrier, then went up an embankment and hit the abutment. The truck landed on its side.

Bautz, whose nickname was Zeebo, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

He was a player with the New Jersey Eagles, a semi-professional football team, according to his obituary.

"It’s not too many people, let alone women that can say they had the pleasure of being a general manager of a semi pro football team.It’s even more rare that you come across special souls that you just knew that you just knew were different! Zeebo Samuel you were just that different. My heart breaks for you and your family," team general manager Ashley Lovelace wrote on her Facebook page.

The team will retire his uniform number 42.

Zachary is originally from Willingboro and a driver for J. Ambrogi Foods.

His viewing is 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at the Chadwick Memorial Home at 154 Webster St., Riverside.

Another NJ resident killed in PA crash

He is the second New Jersey resident to die in a Pennsylvania car crash on Monday morning.

Ciarra Sanchez, 19, died in a crash on Route 78 near Bethlehem early Monday morning. After her phone was pinging from the same spot for two hours, Pennsylvania State Police found her about 100 feet off the highway. She had crashed into a concrete overpass support.

A GoFundMe campaign was created to help with her funeral expenses. Her funeral was held Thursday in Jersey City.

