Tragedy in Hazlet – NJ top news for Monday

Top NJ news stories for Monday, Jan. 16, 2023.

Eric Scott has this morning's top news on New Jersey's First News.

⬛ Scam Alert

Protect yourself as a new wave of text message scams is hitting New Jersey

⬛ Dead Whale

It appears a ship hit and killed the Humpback Whale that washed up in Brigantine

⬛ Tragedy in Hazlet

A mom and her young daughter perish in house fire

⬛ Rain returns?

A quiet start to the week, but it will turn wet tomorrow

⬛ Inequality

As New Jersey marks MLK Day, residents are pessimistic about ever seeing equality.

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

See the Current Status of Every Murdered Rapper's Case XXL takes a look at the current status of the cases of hip-hop murders that have occurred over the past 35 years.

Top 200 '70s Songs Ultimate Classic Rock counts down the Top 200 '70s Songs.