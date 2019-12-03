Trader Joe’s recalls ready-to-eat sushi amid Listeria concern

Trader Joe's has pulled a number of ready-to-eat sushi, salads and spring rolls off store shelves over the potential for contamination with Listeria.

A Fuji Foods recall announced last week includes 10 refrigerated products with sell by dates that range from Nov. 20 to Dec. 6, sold in New Jersey and 29 other states.

The following Trader Joes products are under the recall:

- California Rolls, 34899

- Classic California Rolls with Brown Rice & Avocado, 90982

- Spicy California Rolls, 34896

- Tempura Shrimp Crunch Rolls, 51328

- Tofu Spring Rolls, 92151

- Shrimp Spring Rolls, 90879

- Smoked Salmon Philly Roll, 60377

- Smoked Salmon Poke Bowl, 60375

- Banh Mi Inspired Noodle Bowl, 61471

- Queso Fundido Spicy Cheese Dip, 64657

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The grocery chain said any potentially affected product has been removed from stores. The problem was discovered in a Massachusetts facility during a routine inspection.

Any of the recalled products should be thrown away or returned to any Trader Joe’s location for a full refund, the company said in a written statement.

According to the FDA, healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

Among pregnant women, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths.

This is the first product recall in the history of Fuji Food Products, the FDA also noted.

