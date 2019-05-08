BRIDGEWATER — Attention shoppers: New Jersey could be getting another Trader Joe's.

The specialty food store with a national cult following is looking to open in the Bridgewater Promenade next to the Costco, Marshall's, Target and Home Depot.

The news was reported Wednesday by MyCentralJersey.com, which has more details . But keep your fingers crossed. A spokeswoman for the company told New Jersey 101.5 that it's not yet a done deal.

It is not yet clear when the store would open. But once it does, this Somerset County township will have the specialty grocery store trifecta of Trader Joe's, Wegmans and Whole Foods.

Trader Joe's is known for carrying gourmet foods, much of it under its own brand. It's often one of the stores that consumers and local officials often try to lobby to open in their towns.

Trader Joe's also is planning to open in Brick.

They already are in Clifton, Edgewater, Florham Park, Hoboken, Marlton, Millburn, North Brunswick, Paramus, Princeton, Shrewsbury, Wayne, Westfield and Westwood.

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com .