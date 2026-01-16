If the immigration crackdown happening across the country had not gotten your attention before the shooting of a protester in Minneapolis, it certainly did afterwards.

ICE raids are making news here in New Jersey, too.

In Somerset County, we saw agents forcibly remove people from cars recently.

In Morristown, we read the sad story of a 6-year-old girl named Annabella who was spending a quiet afternoon this past weekend at home with her dad, Adonay Mancia Rodríguez.

He stepped outside to grab a food delivery left at his door when ICE agents swarmed him and took him away. The little girl was left all alone and was seen later in tears wandering the neighborhood calling for her father, NJ.com reported.

However you feel about the crackdowns, they are happening, and could be happening soon in your town, neighborhood, or workplace.

I read something interesting on MyCentralJersey.com that I hadn’t been aware of and wanted to share with you.

There are now some websites or apps that will tell you where ICE raids are happening. One is Deportation Tracker.

It will give you an interactive map to see where recent raids took place, but you can also report them.

It comes with alerts in real-time and lets people anonymously report ICE vehicles, checkpoints, or detentions with specific location details. Another is ICE In My Area.

NNIRR.org is a community-based tracking app that lists hotlines where you can report raids.

If you’re trying to find someone who has already been detained, you can use the ICE Online Detainee Locator System. This is an actual government site. To locate someone, you would need to know their name, country of birth, or Alien Number.

I’m offering all this for informational purposes and would warn you not to use these trackers to do anything illegal or to impede ICE agents from doing their jobs.

The last thing we want is another Minneapolis situation on our hands.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

