Outside of my radio career I have not had too many jobs outside of the industry. However at one time I was one of Santa’s Helpers. (Checking in at 6” 1’ I lacked Elf qualifications.)

And I am betting at one point you were one of Santa’s Helpers, perhaps you still are.

When my kids were young Toys R Us was my supplier as both my wife and I worked hard to help fulfill Santa’s expectations. These days it seems that online procurement is quite helpful to Santa, but years ago, you had to see your toy supplier.

I always enjoyed walking thru that high shelved toy store, and it was fun to reminisce when you saw toys that took you back to your childhood. So it was sad to so many of us when the Toys R Us stores went away.

Toys R Us comeback includes South Jersey location

Today, they are making a comeback! While Toys R Us toys have been available at Macy’s stores the past few years, there are now full stores emerging.

Since going bankrupt in 2017 and shuttering all stores, they have slowly been coming back. A few years ago a new store opened at American Dream Mall in North Jersey.

AP AP loading...

This holiday season nationwide the chain is planning to open 10 new full-time stores and 20 seasonal holiday shops. One of these new seasonal shops is located in South Jersey’s Deptford Mall and will be open through the holiday season.

"This holiday marks an important step in our expansion strategy for the Toys"R"Us brand," said Gideon Schlessinger, CEO of Go! Retail Group. "Through both flagship stores and seasonal holiday shops, we are delivering the same experience nationwide, strengthening our presence while meeting consumer demand during the most important season of the year.”

South Jersey parents, get ready to play Santa again

Great news for Santa’s Helpers! Let’s just hope with whatever toy you help deliver for Santa, that assembly is not required. I never did master that!

These are NJ’s 13 favorite malls for holiday shopping 2024 Gallery Credit: Judi Franco





