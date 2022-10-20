Toxic school in Woodbridge, NJ? – More testing likely

Just days after a parent in the Woodbridge School District said her own tests on samples taken from Colonia High School showed toxic chemicals, the district told parents more testing was likely.

Superintendent Joseph Massimino wrote to parents informing them they will be working with the State Department of Environmental Protection and an environmental consultant to determine a new framework for testing.

Testing was done earlier this year for radiation and radon after a former student identified a number of former students and staff had developed rare forms of cancer.

Those tests came back negative.

1989 Colonia graduate Al Lupiano identified dozens of fellow graduates and former staff that had developed rare brain tumors, including his wife and late sister.

Parent Edyta Komorek, who is an environmental scientist, continued to search for answers. She says she conducted her own tests on dust, window caulk and soil and found high levels of toxins linked to cancer.

Komorek told ABC’s Good Morning America that testing of the air should begin immediately and that she has transferred her daughters out of the school.

Woodbridge Mayor John McCormac says he is "concerned" and his office is working with the school to determine next steps, but also sought to assure parents it was safe to send their kids to school.

"If we had information otherwise," McCormac said, "we would certainly act."

NJ.com was the first to report Komorek's independent testing was presented to school officials and a representative from the local teachers union.

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

How is it still standing? Look inside the oldest home for sale in NJ New Jersey's oldest house is located on Gloucester County and dates back to the 1600's

25 costliest hurricanes of all time Although the full extent of damage caused by Hurricane Ian in the Southwest is still being realized, Ian is already being called one of the costliest storms to ever hit the U.S. Stacker took a look at NOAA data to extrapolate the costliest U.S. hurricanes of all time.