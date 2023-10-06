Tour this terrifying historic ghost house in NJ

There are some homes and buildings in Monmouth County with great historical interest and surrounded by facts and myths of the spiritual nature.

The Monmouth County Historical Society is holding its annual Ghost Tours at one of those historic buildings with some great scary history.

The Allen House Tour

The Allen House in Shrewsbury is the place for a reflective look at the history and frightening facts of a building from the early 1700s that stands today ready to be explored. The Allen House Tour will take place on Oct. 27, 28, and 29 at 7 p.m., 8 p.m., and 9 p.m.

The tour will be conducted and narrated by actors in period costumes.

Interesting and scary history of the Allen House

What is interesting about the Allen House is that it was built around 1710 as a second house for the Stillwell family of New York. After the Stillwell parents passed away the home was sold in 1754 and opened as the Blue Ball Tavern, which was known as the “most noted tavern in Shrewsbury”.

The Shrewsbury Library and even the Monmouth County Circuit Court held meetings and hearings at the famous tavern. The Blue Ball Tavern was the center of the Shrewsbury community.

The scary background behind the Allen House happened in 1779 when the loyalist party was living at the tavern and the Continental Army came and raided the tavern which resulted in 3 killed and the capture of 9 of the loyalists. The act became known as the Allen House Massacre.

The Allen House today

The tavern today is decorated as a colonial tavern with authenticity reflective of the information from the Monmouth County Historical Society.

The tour will also address the ghostly rocking chair on the front porch that has been seen by passersby on Route 35.

This is an interesting and somewhat scary piece of history in Monmouth County. Attendees are encouraged to take pictures and bring friends and family. Tickets can be purchased by logging on to monmouthhistory.org

LOOK: Go Inside Frank Sinatra's Private Desert Hideaway For some, Frank Sinatra was the epitome of cool. It's no surprise his secluded California desert hideaway matched his persona. The sprawling property, which is currently on the market for just under $4 million is like look at the time capsule of a resort in the late '60s/early '70s. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll

New Jersey dogs get into the Halloween spirit Recently, I visited PetCenter in Old Bridge for their Halloween pet costume contest and had a howling good time! Gallery Credit: Steve Trevelise

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom