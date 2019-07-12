Tough firefighter saves adorbs duckling in Asbury Park

Ganhdi said the greatness of a nation can be judged by the way its animals are treated. I’d say Asbury Park is making the nation great.

A little, adorable duckling fell into a storm drain and couldn’t get out. The rest of its family held vigil nearby as the Asbury Park Fire Department arrived.

Credit Captain Robert Fahnholz and firefighter Peter Keeshen with the rescue and Battalion Chief Gavino Siciliano with the video assist. Check out the happy duck reunion in the video above courtesy of NJ.com.

More from New Jersey 101.5