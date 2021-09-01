Tornado in NJ destroys houses during severe storm on Wednesday

Take those tornado alerts seriously.

A tornado that New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow said could safely be described as "massive" touched down in Gloucester County on Wednesday evening, tearing apart several homes in Mullica Hill.

At 6:22 p.m., radar confirmed a tornado over Mullica Hill. Several people captured photos of the menacing funnel cloud.

It was not immediately clear if there were any serious injuries.

The National Weather Service issued tornado watches and warnings for much of New Jersey as the storm, the remnants of Hurricane Ida, rolled from Pennsylvania. Several possible tornadoes were reported in New Jersey as the storm moved northeast.

At just after 7 p.m., a "large and destructive tornado" was spotted in Beverly, traveling at 40 mph toward Trenton, 12 miles to the northeast, the NWS said.

Destructive storm winds in the Mullica Hill area damaged several homes and brought down numerous trees on Cedar Road.

Damage, possibly from a tornado, also was reported near Route 130 in Willingboro and Edgewater Park.

Tornado winds can cause serious and life-threatening damage with flying debris and battering against cars, mobile homes, roofs and windows.

The NWS tornado warnings included locations as far from Trenton as Carteret, New Brunswick and South Plainfield. Much of the state also was under flash flood and thunderstorm warnings.

Story continues below radar

The storm also closed road-closing floods on Route 22 near the Garden State Parkway in Union Township.

Danforth Avenue in the Greenville section of Jersey City was completely flooded and closed.

In Pennsylvania, powerful winds blew off the roofs of buildings in Montgomery County and blocked roads with debris.

