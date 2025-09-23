Hey, parents and prospective students! You probably want to know about this. U.S. News & World Report just released its annual college rankings and it is great news for New Jersey.

U.S. News ranks approximately 1,500 schools every year based on various academic criteria.

Graduation rates, loan debt levels, and graduates’ potential earnings are among 17 factors that account for roughly half of a school’s score.

The remaining half comes from faculty resources, per-student spending, peer assessments, research impact, and incoming student test scores.

6 NJ universities made the top 100 in the nation

#1 Princeton University

The Ivy League school has ranked number one on their list 15 years in a row. But if $65,200 annual tuition and SAT scores 1510-1580 seem steep, read on.

#42 Rutgers University-New Brunswick

To be this high up in national rankings with $18,827 in-state tuition, it’s a bargain.

#75 Rutgers University-Newark

Another fine value, and they moved up five spots since last year.

#80 (tie) New Jersey Institute of Technology

They moved up four places from last year. A fine school with an in-state tuition of $21,162

#80 (tie) Stevens Institute of Technology

A much more expensive school than NJIT, but it dropped four notches this year.

#97 Rutgers University-Camden

Another solid practical choice and a school that moved up a spot from last year’s ranking.

