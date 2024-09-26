Top &#8216;special occasion places&#8217; for you to visit in New Jersey

Top ‘special occasion places’ for you to visit in New Jersey

After a great meal that exceeded expectations at Rao's in East Harlem, it got me thinking about the top special occasion restaurants in Jersey.

There are two things that put a restaurant in the category of a special occasion place.

First, the food offerings. Will you leave full with a gastro-experience that will have you feeling great, but ready for a nap? Or is the chef an artist who will create dishes that are tasty, unique, and complex?

The cost also factors in as it's expected to be a bit higher than a burger joint or Friday night pizza.

Here's a list that we compiled from my experiences and our listeners' input. I can speak to all but one, although I'll be at Cafe 2825 on October 5 so stay tuned.

