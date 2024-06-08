Top rated New Jersey 101.5 afternoon show is now ‘Deminski & Moore’

Townsquare Media's New Jersey 101.5 (WKXW-FM) is excited to announce some exciting changes to its highly rated afternoon drivetime program.

Beginning Monday, June 10, long-time host Jeff Deminski will be joined by the dynamic Kylie Moore, who has been promoted from producer and fill-in host on the show to full-time co-host.

The fast-paced, energetic, and caller-based show that listeners know and love will now be called Deminski & Moore, and will continue to air weekdays 2 – 7 p.m. as well as on-demand on the New Jersey 101.5 app and all podcasting platforms.

Jeff Deminski, a Union County native now raising four kids in Hunterdon, has been a staple on New Jersey's most listened-to station for years. His new co-host Moore, a familiar millennial voice on New Jersey 101.5 since 2015, is known for her roles as a producer, fill-in host, digital content creator and weekend music DJ on the station.

Deminski & Moore promises to deliver the most fun daily after-work road trip with the news of the day and the absurdities of Garden State life.

"The stupid robots in grocery aisles, your phone that fell in a toilet, the governor's hairstylist somehow avoiding charges, the fact that Kylie still doesn't understand how to eat M&Ms, the neurosis we all have and never dare talk about," said Deminski. "Kylie is fun, smart, and unique. I love the wide range of topics we'll be able to cover."

Moore, a Jersey Girl with roots in Freehold, a degree from The College of New Jersey, and a believer in Central Jersey, is thrilled to join the show.

"I'm excited to partner with Jeff Deminski," Moore said. "He's one of the hardest-working and most genuine people I know, and you can hear his passion through the airwaves. He can make me laugh, think critically, and argue with him all before we hit our first traffic break!"

"Jeff has been a voice for New Jersey residents since 1993, and Kylie brings a fresh perspective. Together with Jersey callers, Deminski & Moore will engage audiences on-air and online," said Brian Lang, Townsquare Media New Jersey Regional Vice President.