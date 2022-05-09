No matter where in New Jersey you were, the weather was absolutely miserable on Friday 5/7 and Saturday 5/8.

Soaking rain caused some pockets of flash flooding. Coastal flooding was a far bigger problem, as several Shore points surpassed moderate flood stage Saturday night and Sunday.

In Stone Harbor, Cape May County, the wooden frame of a home under construction was completely blown apart by the ferocious wind.

At the same time, that healthy rainfall was happy news for gardens and grass across the state. A lot of pollen was (finally) washed out of the air too

As we begin a new week, the latest forecast calls for brighter, drier, warmer, and somewhat calmer weather for Monday and beyond.

I suspect this storm will be a solid candidate for our list of the "top weather events of 2022". Let's run through a recap of the "worst of the worst," with the top rainfall totals and wind gusts for each county in the state. (Totals and maxima represent data for the 72-hour period from Friday 5/6 to Sunday 5/8, and should be considered unofficial and unconfirmed.)

Atlantic County

—Top Rainfall... 2.84" at Galloway Twp. (CoCoRaHS)

—Top Wind Gust... 63 mph at Atlantic City (NJWxNet)

Bergen County

—Top Rainfall... 2.23" at North Arlington (CoCoRaHS)

—Top Wind Gust... 31 mph at Lyndhurst (NJWxNet)

Burlington County

—Top Rainfall... 2.47" at Moorestown (NJWxNet)

—Top Wind Gust... 49 mph at Columbus (NJWxNet)

Camden County

—Top Rainfall... 2.29" at Sicklerville (NJWxNet)

—Top Wind Gust... 47 mph at Camden (NJWxNet)

Cape May County

—Top Rainfall... 1.71" at Woodbine (NJWxNet)

—Top Wind Gust... 62 mph at Cape May (WXFLOW)

Cumberland County

—Top Rainfall... 1.88" at Upper Deerfield (CoCoRaHS)

—Top Wind Gust... 52 mph at Fortescue (NJWxNet)

Essex County

—Top Rainfall... 2.45" at Maplewood Twp (CoCoRaHS)

—Top Wind Gust... None Available

Gloucester County

—Top Rainfall... 2.62" at Turnersville (CWOP)

—Top Wind Gust... 2.43" at Harrison (COOP)

Hudson County

—Top Rainfall... 2.43" at Harrison (COOP)

—Top Wind Gust... 29 mph at Jersey City (NJWxNet)

Hunterdon County

—Top Rainfall...2.85" at Lambertville (COOP)

—Top Wind Gust... 39 mph at Pittstown (NJWxNet)

Mercer County

—Top Rainfall... 2.83" at Princeton (CoCoRaHS)

—Top Wind Gust... 52 mph at Trenton-Mercer Airport (ASOS)

Middlesex County

—Top Rainfall... 3.01" at New Brunswick (COOP)

—Top Wind Gust... 37 mph at New Brunswick (NJWxNet)

Monmouth County

—Top Rainfall... 2.57" at Hazlet (CWOP)

—Top Wind Gust... 46 mph at Sea Girt (NJWxNet)

Morris County

—Top Rainfall... 2.77" at Mine Hill (CWOP)

—Top Wind Gust... None Available

Ocean County

—Top Rainfall... 3.82" at Stafford Twp (CoCoRaHS) Highest in the State

—Top Wind Gust... 70 mph at Tuckerton (WXFLOW) Highest in the State

Passaic County

—Top Rainfall... 2.15" at Little Falls (CoCoRaHS)

—Top Wind Gust... 26 mph at North Haledon (NJWxNet)

Salem County

—Top Rainfall... 2.00" at Mannington Twp (NJWxNet)

—Top Wind Gust... 50 mph at Lower Alloways Creek Twp (NJWxNet)

Somerset County

—Top Rainfall... 3.45" at Blackwells Mills (COOP)

—Top Wind Gust... 32 mph at Hillsborough (NJWxNet)

Sussex County

—Top Rainfall... 2.03" at Sparta Twp (CoCoRaHS)

—Top Wind Gust... 36 mph at High Point (NJWxNet)

Union County

—Top Rainfall... 2.88" at Linden (Spotter)

—Top Wind Gust... 33 mph at Newark Liberty International Airport (ASOS)

Warren County

—Top Rainfall... 3.20" at Riegelsville (COOP)

—Top Wind Gust... 24 mph at Stewartsville (NJWxNet)

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow Dan on Facebook or Twitter for your latest weather forecast updates.

