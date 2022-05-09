Pleasant, warmer weather for NJ this week, with one big exception

The Bottom Line

For the most part, this weekend's weather was downright disgusting. Multiple inches of rain, powerful wind gusts, and dramatic coastal flooding.

That super soaker storm system has departed. But it is still in the neighborhood, spinning past the North Carolina coast on Monday. Although rain chances for the week ahead are minimal, clouds and sprinkles and wind will still be "spit" at the Jersey Shore. Temperatures along the coast will also end up significantly cooler than inland areas all week.

The other continuing concern we have to watch is coastal flooding. Tidal waterways will run high for another 4 or 5 high tide cycles in a row, leading to "minor" category flooding along the Jersey Shore.

Monday

I basically have to give you two different forecasts today. One for coastal areas, generally along and east of the Garden State Parkway. And then a brighter, warmer outlook farther inland.

Everyone in the state is starting out with chilly temperatures on this Monday morning, mainly in the 40s. So you'll definitely need a jacket heading out the door.

Most of New Jersey will see good sunshine and breezy conditions Monday, with high temperatures pushing into the mid 60s. Still a few degrees below normal for early May, but way nicer than this weekend.

For coastal communities, expect more clouds and maybe a sprinkle at some point. Winds will occasionally gust to 30+ mph too. High temperatures for beach towns will probably get stuck in the 50s. "Jacket weather" all day.

A Coastal Flood Advisory continues for the Jersey Shore too. Each high tide cycle through Wednesday will be capable of producing minor flooding of tidal waterways. No worse than this weekend. But don't expect big improvements until the wind dies down midweek.

Monday night will be quite chilly again, with a few clouds overnight. On average, NJ will see low temperatures in the lower 40s. Thermometers could even touch the 30s in the coldest corners of the state — NW NJ and the Pine Barrens.

Tuesday

Sunshine all around. But still breezy.

Tuesday's weather will be even calmer and more pleasant than Monday, even for the Jersey Shore. Wind gusts may push above 20 mph at times. And the coastal flooding threat continues too.

Inland high temperatures should reach the upper 60s to around 70. Meanwhile, beach towns and barrier islands could be stuck in the 50s again.

Wednesday

One big change for Wednesday: The wind finally dies down. That will allow tidal levels to subside, and less of a marine impact on air temperatures too.

We'll enjoy more sunshine alongside a light northeast breeze on Wednesday. Temperatures will be similar to Tuesday: Upper 60s to around 70, away from the coast.

Thursday

The warmup continues.

60s coast, lower-mid 70s inland. We will see some clouds creep into the sky. And some models paint a little sprinkle over the state. But I think it's safe to call Thursday a nice day.

Friday & Beyond

By the end of the week, we should warm into the widespread 70s across New Jersey. However — eventually — we'll see our next chance of rain.

As of now, guidance puts our next best chance of widespread rain over the upcoming weekend. I know, I know — more weekend rain. But it doesn't look like an all-out soggy washout — just some scattered showers and thunderstorms. We'll work on nailing down the spread, intensity, and timing of any impending rain as it gets a bit closer.

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook or Twitter for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

Voting for the 2022 class of the New Jersey Hall of Fame These are the nominees for the 2022 class of the New Jersey Hall of Fame. They come from all walks of live, spanning generations back to the colonial era. The nominees cover the categories of Arts & Letters, Enterprise, Performing Arts & Entertainment, Public Service and Sports.

To vote, visit the Hall of Fame website here.