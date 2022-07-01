Top five meats for this Fourth of July (Opinion)

With meat prices skyrocketing, all of a sudden red meat has become a delicacy again. It's one of the best choices for your body too - especially when it comes to bio-available nutrients. I've written about it in the past, in my effort to debunk a lot of what popular culture is pushing!

So once you settle on serving and enjoying meat, the question is what to serve to your guests? My go to for a holiday weekend event is always ribs. I buy the St. Louis style as they are a little bigger and meatier than baby back. Low and slow - 225 in the oven uncovered for 3-4 hours. When they're done when you can pull the end bone out cleanly! The dry rub is super easy too...salt, pepper, cayenne, garlic powder and rosemary - with a little olive oil. Uncovered and let it go!

Top Five Meats for The Fourth"

1. Ribs - St. Louis style!

2. Hamburgers - higher fat! 80/20

3. Hot Italian sausage - on the grill - or roasted for 45 minutes at 375 (start at 425 to get a brown - first 8 minutes

4. Pulled pork - remember, buy the Boston Butt instead of the shoulder (either will do if you can't find the Boston Butt)

5. Scrapple. Yes, you gotta plan ahead for the next day breakfast!

