In 2012 a state law changed that allowed breweries to open tasting rooms and start selling directly to customers. This is what kicked off the craft beer craze.

Now, breweries are all the rage in the Garden State. Hey, maybe it should be called the Beer Garden State? From creative flavors to the funny names they’ll give them, the camaraderie and vibe you’ll find, New Jersey breweries are more popular than ever. While it’s a mostly friendly industry when it comes to competition, you know someone had to rank them to declare who is best.

That’s exactly what MyBartender.com has done. There are about 150 breweries in the state. The site just picked “The Top 30 Breweries in New Jersey Ranked."

As you scroll through, see how many you’ve visited. Maybe your favorite made the list.

NJ's Top 30 Craft Breweries

Toms River Brewing Toms River Brewing via Google Maps loading...

#30 – Toms River Brewing

Here's one to stop at if you're vacationing in Seaside.

Hidden Sands Brewing Company Hidden Sands Brewing Company via Google Maps loading...

#29 – Hidden Sands Brewing Company

Located in Egg Harbor Township.

Screamin’ Hill Brewery Photo by Josh Olalde on Unsplash loading...

#28 – Screamin’ Hill Brewery

I find it intriguing that they grow their own ingredients. I’m also curious about their Irish Red Ale they named Rusty Farmer.

Hackensack Brewing Photo by engin akyurt on Unsplash loading...

#27 – Hackensack Brewing

They say this place keeps a constant rotation so there’s always something new to try.

Pinelands Brewing Company Photo by Daniel on Unsplash loading...

#26 – Pinelands Brewing Company

The Pine Barrens always has a mystique, especially now that we’re in the spooky season. Remember how I mentioned breweries' fun names for their offerings? This one offers an American IPA called Swamp Donkey.

High Point Brewing Company High Point Brewing Company via Google Maps/ Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

#25 – High Point Brewing Company

They’ve been at it long before the 2012 kickoff of the craft brew craze. They were established in 1996. They import traditional Bavarian ingredients.

Bonesaw Brewing, Glassboro (Google Maps) NJ breweries Bonesaw Brewing, Glassboro (Google Maps) loading...

#24 – Bonesaw Brewing Co.

Located in Glassboro, this family run brewery developed a loyal following and has a nice rotating menu to keep things fresh.

Odd Bird Brewing Photo by Ben Black on Unsplash loading...

#23 – Odd Bird Brewing

You want a different setting? Try this for size:

They’re in Stockton.

Spellbound Brewing Spellbound Brewing via Google Maps loading...

#22 – Spellbound Brewing

Spellbound Brewing by name has a witchy feeling perfect to sample in October. They’ve been at it for more than a decade in Mount Holly and offer things like the Hypnotic Hops IPA and the Major Nelson.

Bolero Snort Brewery Bolero Snort Brewery via Google Maps loading...

#21 – Bolero Snort Brewery

I love this name. Bolero Snort. What’s not to love?

They started in 2013 in gypsy fashion and didn’t have their taproom in Carlstadt until 2020.

Eight & Sand Beer Co. Eight & Sand Beer Co via Google Maps loading...

#20 – Eight & Sand Beer Co.

If you’re near Woodbury, MyBartender suggests you check this place out.

They offer limited-edition and seasonal flavors. And hey, it’s fall!

Glasstown Brewing Company Photo by Blake Wisz on Unsplash loading...

#19 – Glasstown Brewing Company

Around since 2013, this brewery in Millville is veteran-owned and has become important in the craft brew industry. According to MyBartender they offer a wide variety of beers such as their 609 IPA with Cascade, Simcoe and Citra hops.

Oakflower Brewing Company Photo by Jouwen Wang on Unsplash loading...

#18 – Oakflower Brewing Company

Opened in Millington only since 2022 this place is a newbie but MyBartender has ranked them very high and says they’re already a standout.

Wet Ticket Brewing Wet Ticket Brewing via Google Maps/ Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

#17 – Wet Ticket Brewing

Okay, I should recuse myself from comment. This place is in Rahway, which is where I grew up, so anything in Rahway already has my vote.

What’s good here according to the ranking report?

“One of their most popular beers is Trolley Hopper, a hazy New England IPA that delivers juicy hop flavors and has become a fan favorite since its early release. Another standout is Pineapple Hopper, a milkshake IPA brewed with pineapple juice and Madagascar vanilla beans, giving a tropical twist to their signature style.”

Source Farmhouse Brewery Source Farmhouse Brewery via Google Maps/ Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

#16 – Source Farmhouse Brewery

Has Bruce Springsteen been here? Because this place is in Colts Neck. Just sayin’. Food trucks and live music. Sounds like a good time!

Double Nickel Brewing Company Double Nickel Brewing Company via Google Maps/ Photo by Seth Weisfeld on Unsplash/ Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

#15 – Double Nickel Brewing Company

Established in 2015 and located in Pennsauken, this place has become a key player in the craft beer scene in South Jersey.

Slack Tide Brewing Company Slack Tide Brewing Company via Google Maps loading...

#14 – Slack Tide Brewing Company

Also around for a decade in Cape May County Slack Tide Brewing Company is in Cape May Court House. It’s said to have a kicked back, relaxed vibe and quality brew.

Twin Elephant Brewing Company Twin Elephant Brewing Company via Google Maps loading...

#13 – Twin Elephant Brewing Company

Don’t ask me how they got the name, but Twin Elephant has been in Chatham for nine years and has become increasingly popular. According to MyBartender, two of their most popular items are True Believer, an American IPA with Citra, Mosaic and Cascade hops, and Here There Be Monsters, an American IPA brewed with Motueka, Rakau, Wakatu and Riwaka hops.

Conclave Brewing Conclave Brewing/ Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

#12 – Conclave Brewing

How did I live in Raritan Township and Flemington for 10 years and never hear of this place? How is that possible?

Founded in Flemington in 2015 with a taproom now in Raritan Township on Minneakoning Road.

Brix City Brewing Brix City Brewing via Google Maps/ Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

#11 Brix City Brewing

From the name, you might think they were in Newark (nicknamed Brick City) but it’s based in Little Ferry.

They offer a porter called Port Authority. How Jersey is that!?

But a warning from MyBartender: Their taproom is closed until they finish a move.

Ghost Hawk Brewing Company Ghost Hawk Brewing Company via Google Maps/ Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

#10 – Ghost Hawk Brewing Company

Ghost Hawk is a big part of Passaic County's brewing culture. You’ll find them in Clifton and they’re said to have a diverse selection, including their titular Ghost Hawk Lager. It’s described as a “crisp and balanced golden lager brewed in accordance with the German Beer Purity Law of 1516.”

Fancy.

Tonewood Brewing Tonewood Brewing via Google Maps loading...

#9 – Tonewood Brewing

This Oaklyn brewery has earned a strong reputation since opening nine years ago. Beyond their quality and creativity, Tonewood Brewing has earned a fun following by hosting live music and food trucks.

Magnify Brewing Company Magnify Brewing Company via Google Maps loading...

#8 – Magnify Brewing Company

Going strong for a decade in Fairfield, they’re known for sweet pastry stouts, fruited sours, and hop-forward IPAs. But you can feel guilt-free drinking here.

Carton Brewing Company Carton Brewing Company via Google Maps loading...

#7 – Carton Brewing Company

Talk about ambience. This place in Atlantic Highlands operates out of a red brick warehouse from the 1800s. They work a 15-barrel brewhouse with a tasting room upstairs.

The Seed: A Living Beer Project The Seed: A Living Beer Project via Google Maps loading...

#6 – The Seed: A Living Beer Project

What a name. If it comes off a bit ethereal or hippy in nature, it’s supposed to. They’re in Atlantic City. Don’t worry, it’s not a cult, nor do you have to wear tie-dye.

Cape May Brewing Company Cape May Brewing Company via Google Maps loading...

#5 – Cape May Brewing Company

Talk about success. This outstanding brewery grew from a tiny 12-gallon system in 2011 to being one of the biggest craft breweries in the region. The report sings the praises of their offerings.

“Their flagship beer, Cape May IPA, is a West Coast-style IPA known for its floral and citrus notes, offering a well-balanced and zesty finish. Another standout brew is Coastal Evacuation, a bold and hop-forward Double IPA that has garnered a loyal following among craft beer enthusiasts.”

Not to mention a kickass name.

Czig Meister Brewin Czig Meister Brewin via Google Maps loading...

#4 – Czig Meister Brewin

Oh, it’s not just M&M’s that Hackettstown is known for. They also have this outstanding craft brewery. They’ve been around since 2016 and they’re now producing over 50 different beers annually.

Troon Brewing Photo by Giorgio Trovato on Unsplash loading...

#3 – Troon Brewing

A brewery in Hopewell known for its innovative and limited-edition beers, they operate out of a historic barn and have been at it since 2016. While the brewery itself does not have a public taproom, "visitors can enjoy Troon’s offerings at the nearby Brick Farm Tavern, where a rotating selection of their beers is available on draft. This collaboration provides a seamless experience for beer enthusiasts seeking to explore Troon’s exceptional brews.”

Icarus Brewing Icarus Brewing via Google Maps/ Photo by Luiz Felipe S. C. on Unsplash/ Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

#2 – Icarus Brewing

Finally, one I’ve actually been to. This place fell just short of No. 1, but I can tell you it’s terrific. Great staff, friendly vibe, a solid variety with a helpful staff if you’re a newbie to the scene.

They're on Route 88 in Brick.

Kane Brewing Company Kane Brewing Company/ Photo by YesMore Content on Unsplash/ Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

#1 – Kane Brewing Co.

With so many great breweries in our state picking the best could not have been easy. MyBartender chose Kane.

Kane Brewing Company was founded by Michael and Erika Kane in 2011. Located at 1750 Bloomsbury Ave. in Ocean Township, it has become one of the most celebrated craft breweries in New Jersey.

Congrats to all the fine craft breweries that made the list!