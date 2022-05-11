Top baby names of 2021 list out: What will top NJ list?

A rose by any other name would smell as sweet. Unless it’s Egbert. You don’t want a boy named Egbert. Or a girl named Hortense.

Naming a child feels like a huge responsibility. Even more so since people began studying this sort of thing and finding kids often grow into the expectations their names bring.

We even try them out for bully proofing. You know, that game where you try to come up with ways to turn the name into something insulting that sounds close. We don’t want to doom our kids.

Will this list help?

It’s the just-released most popular boy and girl names given nationally for the year 2021 according to official Social Security Administration records.

Rank Male name Female name 1 Liam Olivia 2 Noah Emma 3 Oliver Charlotte 4 Elijah Amelia 5 James Ava 6 William Sophia 7 Benjamin Isabella 8 Benjamin Mia 9 Henry Evelyn 10 Theodore Harper

The list of most popular names varies state by state, and the 2021 list for New Jersey is due on Thursday. Yes, I’ll have that for you.

This is the third straight year that Olivia is the most popular girl name nationally. Liam remains at the top of the heap for boy names for the fifth year in a row.

But Theodore? Is there a “Chipmunks“ renaissance happening I’m unaware of? Theodore popped into the top 10 for the first time ever.

I’m liking the number 10 girl name Harper. But of course being a fan of “To Kill A Mockingbird” by Harper Lee, and having a son named after its hero Atticus Finch, I would.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

