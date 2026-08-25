We all know the standard tourist spots in New Jersey.

Of course, you have to check out the casinos in Atlantic City.

Stopping by The Stone Pony in Asbury Park is near mandatory for those visiting the Garden State, especially if you’re into the music scene.

Strolling the streets of Cape May to check out the cute shops and fabulous beach homes? A must.

Photo by Tracy Jentzsch on Unsplash brown wooden bench near green trees during daytime

But what about the ‘off the beaten path’ places to visit in the Garden State?

New Jersey’s most underrated travel destination

The platform Hostinger surveyed thousands of travelers to determine where the hidden gems are through the United States — places that tend to fly under the radar, but are certainly worth your time when visiting a different state.

As for New Jersey? Our underrated town sits right on the Delaware River in Burlington County.

Travelers say Roebling, NJ deserves more tourists

Google Maps Google Maps

Roebling, NJ needs more love according to the study.

Roebling has an industrial story that reaches far beyond its modest size. The Roebling Museum explores the community’s steelmaking heritage and the production of wire rope used in major bridges and engineering projects across the country.

For visitors who are interested in engineering, architecture, New Jersey history, Roebling offers a specific, yet memorable stop.

Being set right on the river adds another layer to the experience, connecting the town’s industrial development to the transport routes that supported it.

Next time you’re looking for a pleasant day trip, consider Roebling. Maybe you’ll find your new go-to spot!

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New and classic favorites: The best dive bars in New Jersey The term "dive bar" used to be something derogatory. Nowadays it's more of a badge of honor to say to own one, go to one, or work at one.

We started in South Jersey, stopped A LOT in Central Jersey and ended in North Jersey. We left out the Jersey Shore bar because there are just too many to choose from. If your favorite isn't on the list, don't be offended, just tell us about it. Here we go... Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

Significant or historical events in New Jersey for August (in chronological order) Here are some of the historical or significant events that impacted New Jersey or happened in the Garden State during the month of August. Is there an event missing? Let us know with an email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Thanks to NewJerseyAlmanac.com for the assist. Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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