Roebling named NJ’s most underrated travel destination by new survey
We all know the standard tourist spots in New Jersey.
Of course, you have to check out the casinos in Atlantic City.
Stopping by The Stone Pony in Asbury Park is near mandatory for those visiting the Garden State, especially if you’re into the music scene.
Strolling the streets of Cape May to check out the cute shops and fabulous beach homes? A must.
But what about the ‘off the beaten path’ places to visit in the Garden State?
New Jersey’s most underrated travel destination
The platform Hostinger surveyed thousands of travelers to determine where the hidden gems are through the United States — places that tend to fly under the radar, but are certainly worth your time when visiting a different state.
As for New Jersey? Our underrated town sits right on the Delaware River in Burlington County.
Travelers say Roebling, NJ deserves more tourists
Roebling, NJ needs more love according to the study.
Roebling has an industrial story that reaches far beyond its modest size. The Roebling Museum explores the community’s steelmaking heritage and the production of wire rope used in major bridges and engineering projects across the country.
For visitors who are interested in engineering, architecture, New Jersey history, Roebling offers a specific, yet memorable stop.
Being set right on the river adds another layer to the experience, connecting the town’s industrial development to the transport routes that supported it.
Next time you’re looking for a pleasant day trip, consider Roebling. Maybe you’ll find your new go-to spot!
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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.