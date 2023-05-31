Top 5 must-try ice cream shops in New Jersey

The police in Washington Township have decided to hand out free ice cream to the community. It's a part of their smart program to build positive relationships with the community and get the cops in the neighborhoods. And of course, everyone loves ice cream.

Got me thinking that we should highlight some of the top places to get ice cream around the Garden State. Summer is here, unofficially, but now that we're past the Memorial Day weekend, it's on!

South Jersey Shore: Sea Isle City, Marita's on Landis Avenue

Central Jersey Shore: Beach Haven, LBI, Skipper Dipper at 94th and Long Beach Blvd.

Northwest Jersey: Glen Gardner, Grochowicz Farms on Route 31

Northeast Jersey, Ridgewood, Bergen County, Van Dyk's Ice Cream on Ackerman Avenue

South Jersey, Pennsville, Salem County, Pennsville Farmers Market on Broadway

