Top 5 must-try ice cream shops in New Jersey
The police in Washington Township have decided to hand out free ice cream to the community. It's a part of their smart program to build positive relationships with the community and get the cops in the neighborhoods. And of course, everyone loves ice cream.
Got me thinking that we should highlight some of the top places to get ice cream around the Garden State. Summer is here, unofficially, but now that we're past the Memorial Day weekend, it's on!
South Jersey Shore: Sea Isle City, Marita's on Landis Avenue
Central Jersey Shore: Beach Haven, LBI, Skipper Dipper at 94th and Long Beach Blvd.
Northwest Jersey: Glen Gardner, Grochowicz Farms on Route 31
Northeast Jersey, Ridgewood, Bergen County, Van Dyk's Ice Cream on Ackerman Avenue
South Jersey, Pennsville, Salem County, Pennsville Farmers Market on Broadway
How to pronounce these 20 town names in NJ
How many of these New Jersey municipalities and neighborhoods have you been pronouncing wrong?
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
LOOK: Food and Personal Care Shortages We Could See In 2023
Learn about the 13 potential shortages that could impact stores in 2023, from produce and meat to snacks and beverages.