Top 5 favorite small businesses recommended by NJ 101.5 listeners

Each week we focus on the group of leaders that really provide the fuel for New Jersey's economy. Our small business community.

Every day, small business owners and workers get up and start the routine of making a product, providing service, and delivering for their customers.

Thanks to our Small Business Monday sponsor VCS Software who continue to support and provide for hundreds of businesses and local police departments across the state. Today I'd like to highlight a few outstanding businesses brought to our attention through our free New Jersey 101.5 app.

Colts Neck Eatery in Colts Neck — Family diner serving great food with a friendly staff.

Chalk Me Up in Voorhees — Offers kids an opportunity to be creative and draw their t-shirt designs

Due-Back Coffee Shop in Island Heights — A coffee shop giving back to kids in less fortunate countries

Tailwind Delivery in South Plainfield — A local delivery business for small businesses. Same-day delivery for critical supplies!

George's Auto Body in Pitman — Family-owned auto shop. Friendly and competent team to fix your car.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

