Not only are we lucky to have a "down the shore" in New Jersey, regardless of where the shore actually is in relation to where you are, but we're also lucky to have some great "down the shore" memories. As Brian Adams once sang, "Those were the best days of our lives."

When it comes to those great down-the-shore places, John Lennon once sang, "some are gone and some remain."

Steve Eccles, who lived his life down the shore raised in Neptune and then Lavalette and Seaside Park, began a quest to keep those memories alive for all who join his Facebook page, which has over 10,000 photos.

"I started the Down The Shore page on July 28th, 2011, and within a week we had 10,000 members join. Since then we have grown to over 38,000 plus members and counting. never thought it would last a week let alone 11 yrs."

What made him start the page?

"I was always a nostalgic guy that loved the shore and the places that were gone over the years. so I started it. to have all of the memories of the shore and its past. We decided to cover from Sandy Hook to Cape May and all of Monmouth and Ocean counties."

Name the 5 top places down the shore that are gone.

1. The whole Asbury amusement area on the beach across from the Stone Pony including the Palace amusements and the rides in the old casino.

2. The old Long Branch Pier. (fire of 1987) and never rebuilt.

3. The Old North end section of Ocean Grove and the movie theater and pool.

4. The old Southern House Restaurant on rt 35 north in Point Pleasant.

5. Mary's Husbands Pub in now Lake Como ( South Belmar ). Along with turtle races held on Monday nights way back in the day.

When it comes to the "Down The Shore" Facebook page, every day is back in the day!

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise only. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

