Top 5 donut shops in NJ

Who doesn't love donuts? If you really have a sweet tooth, you owe it to yourself to avoid the big chains and stop by one of New Jersey's best bakeries.

Of course, every time I post a list like this I get - not quite 'hate mail' - but let's call it 'angry mail.

There is no way to please everyone in a state of 9 million people. Especially when we're talking about food.

Everyone has their favorites and they will defend those places vigorously. I don't blame them, of course. You gotta protect and fight for your guys!

Don't take this post as a knock on the chain stores as most are independently owned and operated and qualify as small businesses.

Actually, my go-to place on road trips — at least for coffee — is the Tim Hortons at the Somerville Circle.

Locally, one of the best places is the Blawenburg Bistro in Skillman. What's your go-to donut shop? Jersey's full of great places.

Here are the top five that we came up with. If you agree or disagree — or just want to add to the list — hit me up on the free New Jersey 101.5 app.

Tim Hortons - Somerville Circle 

Via Google Maps
Blawenburg Bistro in Skillman 

Google Maps
The Fractured Prune in Wildwood 

Via Google Maps
Swiss Chalet Bakery in Morristown 

Via Google Maps
Uncle Doods in Toms River 

Via Google Maps
