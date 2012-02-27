Top 20 Famous Actors From New Jersey
There's something about people born or raised in New Jersey that makes us quite interesting and unique. No matter what people say about us, there's no denying that New Jersey produces many talented and famous people. We believe in recognizing these great achievers. First, we gave you a list of the Top 10 Famous Singers From New Jersey. Now here's a look at the Top 20 Famous Actors who are from New Jersey!
Meryl Streep - Summit, NJ
Jason Alexander - Livingston, NJ
James Gandolfini - Westwood, NJ
Zoe Saldana - Passaic, NJ
John Travolta - Englewood, NJ
Danny Devito - Neptune City, NJ
Bruce Willis - Penns Grove, NJ
Queen Latifah - Newark, NJ
Tom Cruise - Glen Ridge, NJ
Kevin Spacey - South Orange, NJ
Anne Hathaway - Millburn, NJ
Brooke Shields - Englewood, NJ
Ray Liotta - Newark, NJ
Susan Sarandon - Edison, NJ
Joe Pesci - Newark, NJ
Frank Sinatra - Hoboken, NJ
Christopher Reeve - Princeton, NJ
Kirsten Dunst - Point Pleasant, NJ
Mira Sorvino - Tenafly, NJ
Ethan Hawke - West Windsor, NJ
With such an incredibly long list of Famous New Jerseyans, it was quite the challenge to condense the list to just 20 Famous Actors, so we thought it was only right to also name some of the honorable mentions.
They are: Brittany Murphy (Edison), Zach Braff (South Orange), Michelle Rodriguez (Jersey City), Thomas Mitchell (Elizabeth), Elisabeth Shue (South Orange), Jack Warden (Newark), Tara Ried (Wyckoff), Bud Abott (Asbury Park), Frankie Muniz (Wood-Ridge), Joe Piscopo (Passaic), Tisha Campbell-Martin (Newark), Ian Ziering (West Orange), Malcolm Jamal Warner (Jersey City), Judith Light (Trenton).
